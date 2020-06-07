Public pools to reopen this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Public swimming pools will reopen tomorrow but there are still a few restrictions.
Pools will only be open for lessons and lap swimming. they can operate at up to 50% capacity and social distancing must be enforced. The City of Albuquerque has begun taking online reservations up to two calendar days in advance. More information is available on the City of Albuquerque website.
