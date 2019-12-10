Public input session Saturday for Albuquerque’s homeless center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Keller Administration will hold a public information and input session Saturday, Dec. 14 about the Gateway Center for Homeless.

In November voters approved the proposal to build the center which would provide permanent housing, resources and services for the homeless.

The public input session is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the design, function and where the center will be built.

The public is asked to register in advance for the public session by clicking here or calling Constituent Services at (505) 768-3000.

The public is also encouraged to fill out the “Community Feedback Form for Gateway Center.” Click here to provide feedback for the center.

