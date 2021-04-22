PNM joins The Great Global Cleanup for Earth Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – April 22 is Earth Day, and with that comes the Great Global Cleanup. It’s an event where millions of people worldwide participate in clean-ups in their corner of the world to restore the earth. In New Mexico, PNM is joining this cause. They are the only utility in the country this year to participate in The Great Global Cleanup. PNM’s Senior Communications Representative Sara Yingling provides details on how the community can get involved.

PNM is asking the community to participate in their Earth Day clean-up activity this year safely. It is entirely voluntary. If you decide to join, they ask you to record your clean-up on their event page, take photos or videos of you and your family doing the clean-up, and send them to PNM by Friday, April 19. Send your pictures to PNM Corporate Communications at CorpCom@pnmresources.com.