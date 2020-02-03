Pluto expert comes to Natural History Museum

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An opportunity to learn about all things Pluto from an expert is coming to the Museum of Natural History and Science.

In honor of the 90th anniversary of Pluto’s discovery, scientist John Spencer is visiting the museum on Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. He’ll talk about his experience specializing in exploring the outer solar system using earth-based telescopes, the Hubble Space Telescope, and robot spacecraft.

He’ll also be giving an update on a mission run by NASA called New Horizons. “He’s going to talk about the research that’s been done on all the information that New Horizon’s collected on Pluto. He’s also going to talk about the pictures and the information collected,” Space Science Director Jim Greenhouse said. For ticket information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞