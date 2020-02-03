Pluto expert comes to Natural History Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An opportunity to learn about all things Pluto from an expert is coming to the Museum of Natural History and Science.

In honor of the 90th anniversary of Pluto’s discovery, scientist John Spencer is visiting the museum on Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. He’ll talk about his experience specializing in exploring the outer solar system using earth-based telescopes, the Hubble Space Telescope, and robot spacecraft.

He’ll also be giving an update on a mission run by NASA called New Horizons. “He’s going to talk about the research that’s been done on all the information that New Horizon’s collected on Pluto. He’s also going to talk about the pictures and the information collected,” Space Science Director Jim Greenhouse said. For ticket information, visit their website here.