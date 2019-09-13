Passport fairs at New Mexico post offices Saturday

Post offices around the state are holding passport fairs this weekend.
You don’t need an appointment, just stop by a participating Post Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to get your photo taken and submit your passport application. Customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
To see which locations are participating, click here.
Offices participating in this Saturday’s passport fair include:
|Office
|Address
|Alamogordo Post Office
|930 12th St
|Alb. Manzano Station
|11600 Haines Ave NE
|Albuquerque Main Office
|1135 Broadway Blvd. NE
|Alto Post Office
|100 Sun Valley Rd
|Anthony Post Office
|1190 Anthony Dr
|Aztec Post Office
|601 S. Rio Grande Ave.
|Belen Post Office
|400 N Main St.
|Bernalillo Post Office
|145 Calle Del Presidente
|Carlsbad Post Office
|301 N Canyon St
|Cedar Crest Post Office
|12218 State Highway 14 N
|Chama Post Office
|199 5th St W
|Clayton Post Office
|1 Walnut St
|Cloudcroft Post Office
|20 Curlew Pl
|Clovis Northwest Station
|1224 W 21st St
|Cuba Post Office
|6358 Main St
|Dexter Post Office
|302 S Lincoln Ave
|Edgewood Post Office
|13 Plaza Loop
|Espanola Post Office
|1010 Industrial Park Rd
|Farmington Post Office
|2301 E. 20th St.
|Glorieta Post Office
|16 Calle Lomita
|Grants Post Office
|816 W Santa Fe Ave
|Hagerman Post Office
|108 E Argyle St
|Holloman AFB Post Office
|721 New Mexico Ave
|Isleta Post Office
|119 Tribal Rd St 40
|Jemez Springs Post Office
|16957 Highway 4
|Las Cruces Post Office
|201 E Las Cruces Ave
|Las Vegas Post Office
|1001 Douglas Ave
|Lordsburg Post Office
|401 Shakespeare St
|Los Alamos Post Office
|199 Central Park Sq
|Lovington Post Office
|203 E Avenue D
|Magdalena Post Office
|100 E First St
|Mescalero Post Office
|1244 Chiricahua Plaza
|Moriarty Post Office
|514 Route 66
|Peralta Post Office
|2470 Bosque Farms Blvd
|Placitas Post Office
|652 State Hwy 165
|Raton Post Office
|245 Park Ave
|Rio Rancho Station
|900 Pinetree Rd SE
|Roswell Post Office
|415 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
|Ruidoso Downs Post Office
|26336 Highway 70 E
|Ruidoso Post Office
|1090 Mechem Dr
|Santa Fe – DeVargas Mall
|564 N Guadalupe
|Silver City Post Office
|500 N Hudson St
|Socorro Post Office
|124 Plaza St
|Sunland Park Post Office
|3500 McNutt Rd
|Taos Post Office
|318 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte
|Tucumcari Post Office
|220 S 1st St