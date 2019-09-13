Passport fairs at New Mexico post offices Saturday

by: KRQE Media

Post offices around the state are holding passport fairs this weekend.

You don’t need an appointment, just stop by a participating Post Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to get your photo taken and submit your passport application. Customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To see which locations are participating, click here.

Offices participating in this Saturday’s passport fair include:

Office Address
Alamogordo Post Office 930 12th St
Alb. Manzano Station   11600 Haines Ave NE
Albuquerque Main Office 1135 Broadway Blvd. NE
Alto Post Office 100 Sun Valley Rd
Anthony Post Office 1190 Anthony Dr
Aztec Post Office 601 S. Rio Grande Ave.
Belen Post Office 400 N Main St.
Bernalillo Post Office 145 Calle Del Presidente
Carlsbad Post Office 301 N Canyon St
Cedar Crest Post Office 12218 State Highway 14 N
Chama Post Office 199 5th St W
Clayton Post Office 1 Walnut St
Cloudcroft Post Office 20 Curlew Pl
Clovis Northwest Station 1224 W 21st St
Cuba Post Office 6358 Main St
Dexter Post Office 302 S Lincoln Ave
Edgewood Post Office 13 Plaza Loop
Espanola Post Office 1010 Industrial Park Rd
Farmington Post Office 2301 E. 20th St.
Glorieta Post Office 16 Calle Lomita
Grants Post Office 816 W Santa Fe Ave
Hagerman Post Office 108 E Argyle St
Holloman AFB Post Office 721 New Mexico Ave
Isleta Post Office 119 Tribal Rd St 40
Jemez Springs Post Office 16957 Highway 4
Las Cruces Post Office 201 E Las Cruces Ave
Las Vegas Post Office 1001 Douglas Ave
Lordsburg Post Office 401 Shakespeare St
Los Alamos Post Office 199 Central Park Sq
Lovington Post Office 203 E Avenue D
Magdalena Post Office 100 E First St
Mescalero Post Office 1244 Chiricahua Plaza
Moriarty Post Office 514 Route 66
Peralta Post Office 2470 Bosque Farms Blvd
Placitas Post Office 652 State Hwy 165
Raton Post Office 245 Park Ave
Rio Rancho Station 900 Pinetree Rd SE
Roswell Post Office 415 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Ruidoso Downs Post Office 26336 Highway 70 E
Ruidoso Post Office 1090 Mechem Dr
Santa Fe – DeVargas Mall 564 N Guadalupe
Silver City Post Office 500 N Hudson St
Socorro Post Office 124 Plaza St
Sunland Park Post Office 3500 McNutt Rd
Taos Post Office 318 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte
Tucumcari Post Office 220 S 1st St

