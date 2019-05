ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A local dance studio needs your help breaking a world record.

On June 8, the American Heart Association is partnering with CSP Dance Studios in an attempt to break the record for the largest salsa class ever. To do so, 2,600 participants are needed for the 20-minute class.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the class starts at 9 a.m. at Hoffmantown Church. For more details, click here.