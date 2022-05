ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is inviting people to get ready to pedal and qualify for prizes. May 20 is the annual “Bike to Wherever” Day. It used to be “Bike to Work Day” but morphed when the pandemic shifted more people to working remotely.

Now people are encouraged just to bike somewhere that day. Those who participate can win gift cards to local businesses as well as get discounts to breweries and bike shops that day. There is also a photo contest.