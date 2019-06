ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the animals from the BioPark is putting her creativity on full display.

The BioPark Society posted photos of Karen the Hippo using behaviors she learned for healthcare purposes. She holds still while trainers put non-toxic paint on her. She then gives canvases a sweet smooch, creating unique pieces of art.

Each painting raises money for the BioPark’s hippos. For more information, click here.