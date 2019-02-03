Orbit wants to help you celebrate Valentine's Day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Tired during the same old Valentine's Day gift? Orbit wants to help.
The Isotopes mascot will pay a visit to your loved one on February 13 and 14. The surprise also includes a box of chocolates, a heart-shaped cookie, two tickets to an Isotopes game, a Valentine's Day card, and a picture with Orbit.
Times are booked on a first come, first-serve basis. Prices begin at $80.
