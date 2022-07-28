ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexico children will return to school as early as August 10th. To facilitate a happy and healthy school year Optum NM has easy and simple steps parents should take before sending their kids back to school.

Those steps are:

Ensuring that children receive comprehensive health check-ups which include receiving vaccinations that protect again diseases such as measles, mumps, and rubella; chickenpox; flu; polio; diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, before beginning the school year, is key. Many are required by law.

Kids can also benefit from a sports physical that can prepare them for organized sports they wish to be involved in.

Ensure medical records and health history is up to date.

Mental and behavioral health may be more of a factor for many children returning to school this August than in years past. Studies show that many young people’s social, emotional, and mental well-being has been impacted by the pandemic. Challenges such as changes in routine breaks the continuity of health care and learning, loss of safety and security as well as missed life events can all be traumatic to children, potentially leading to mental health issues. This year may be a particularly difficult year to return to school, considering the uptick in reported mental health challenges nationally among young people.

