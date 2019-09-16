Open Space Division celebrates 35 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Open Space System encompasses the major landscapes that define the city and boasts a diversity of ecosystems. Some of these include grasslands, farmlands, arroyos, and upland forests to name a few.

This year, the Open Space Division is proudly celebrating its 35th anniversary by offering a wide array of outdoor public programs. The organization was born out of concern for the natural setting of the city. “We had a lot of activism that was happening and in 1969, the City County Goals program came out with a very strong goal to protect these open space area,” said Former Open Space Superintendent Rex Funk.

The anniversary will be a campfire and storytelling celebration Saturday, September 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Open Space Visitor center. The event is free and open to everyone. Click here for more information.

