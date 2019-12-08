One year later: Collin Romero’s mother reflects on son’s death, suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly a year since two Albuquerque teens were murdered and their bodies were found in the Rio Rancho mesa. Now, the mother of one of them is reflecting on how she plans on keeping their stories alive.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year without my son,” says Amanda Kimbrel.

It’s been a long year for Collin Romero’s mother.

“I have faced a lot of demons this year. I’ve had to come to reality that I made a lot of mistakes with my son,” Kimbrel says.

Last December, police say 15-year old Collin Romero and 14-year old Ahmed Lateef were killed in the west mesa. Their bodies were dumped in the mesa in Rio Rancho.

Four people have been charged in connection with their deaths: Stephen Goldman Jr. Jimmie Atkins, Julio Almentero, and Stephen Goldman Sr., who’s been charged with tampering with evidence.

“I would like to see all of them spend the rest of their lives in prison. It’s only fair, at the end of the day,” says Kimbrel.

Kimbrel says she’s been very patient while she waits for their trials, but the one person she says she’s most disappointed with is Stephen Goldman Sr. He has been accused of burning the car that was used to transport the bodies of the teens.

“He was never that father figure of teaching his son from right or wrong,” says Kimbrel.

While this year has been filled with loss and regret, Kimbrel says she’s learned a lot.

“If I ever do have another child, like what kind of mother I would be again. What I would do differently,” she says.

Until then, she’s going to continue fighting for Collin and Ahmed.

“I will wait however long it takes to get those boys justice and bring back their dignity and respect,” she says.

All four suspects are expected to go to trial for this case in January 2021.

Kimbrel is organizing a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the teens’ death on Sunday, December 15, 2019 near the Double Eagle Airport. The event will start around 4:00 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.