NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 10th Annual Senator Michael Padilla Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Harrison Middle School (3912 Isleta Blvd. SW). The job fair features 112 employers with over 6,200 jobs available.

Jobs for almost any level of experience and skill set will be available. Some employers will be hiring on the spot. A full list of employers registered for the fair can be seen below.