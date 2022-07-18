NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 10th Annual Senator Michael Padilla Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Harrison Middle School (3912 Isleta Blvd. SW). The job fair features 112 employers with over 6,200 jobs available.
Jobs for almost any level of experience and skill set will be available. Some employers will be hiring on the spot. A full list of employers registered for the fair can be seen below.
- AdelanteAlbert
- Sanchez Bus Company
- Albertsons Market
- Albuquerque Community Safety (ACS)
- Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce
- Albuquerque Job Corps
- Albuquerque Public Schools
- Ambercare
- Anita L Coles Human Resources
- APIC Solutions
- AppleTree Educational Center
- Associated Builders and Contractors of NM
- Associated Contractors of NM
- AT&T
- Atrisco Heritage Academy High School
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- BeeHive Homes of Taylor Ranch
- Ben E Keith
- Bernalillo County
- Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center
- Bernalillo County Youth Services Center
- Breaking the Silence New Mexico
- Brosnan Risk Consultants
- Building Bridges CDC
- Cano Health
- Carenet Healthcare
- Carlos Salazar Insurance Agency
- Casa Angelica
- CCS
- Central New Mexico Community College (Student Recruitment)
- Children’s Promise Centers
- City of Albuquerque Crossing Guards
- City of Albuquerque Transit Department
- City of Albuqurque Department of Municipal Development Metro Security
- Collabera
- Core Civic
- Corus Health
- County of Socorro
- CPLCNM/ HELPNM
- Creamland Dairy
- Cricket Wireless
- Cumulus Media
- Dominos
- Encantado Technical Solutions
- Envoy Air
- Expo New Mexico
- Express Employment Professionals
- Fidelity Investments
- Genesis Healthcare
- Giving Home Health Care
- Glaz-Tech Industries
- Golden Corral
- Good Samaritan Society Home Health
- Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
- Growing UP New Mexico
- Haven Care
- HELP New Mexico
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
- iRepairNM
- Kairos Power
- Laguna Development Corporation
- Liuna Local Union 16
- Los Puentes Charter School
- Lovelace Health Systems
- Luna del Valle Healthcare
- Mandy’s Farm
- National Roofing Company
- New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department
- New Mexico Department of Health
- New Mexico Department of Transportation
- New Mexico Higher Education Department
- New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department
- NM Family Services
- NORC at the University of Chicago
- Office of Superintendent of Insurance
- Penitentiary of New Mexico
- Precious Moments
- Princeton Place
- ProDrivers
- Proud Moments ABA
- ResourceMFG
- Rio Grande Credit Union
- Roadrunner Food Bank
- Rodgers Plumbing & Heating
- Sacred Wind Communications
- San Bar
- Santa Fe County Adult Detention
- Sheraton Uptown
- SMART Local 49SMART Local Union No.49 JATC
- SOLAERO BY ROCKET LAB
- South Valley Care Center
- South Valley DVR
- Southwest Regional Carpenters
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites
- St. Marks in the Valley Day School
- State Farm
- Swire Coca-Cola
- Systems Integration
- T-Mobile
- TransCor America
- U.S. Postal Service
- United South Broadway Corporation
- UPS
- VIP Staffing
- Walmart
- Westwind Landscape Construction
- Whataburger
- Windstream Communications
- Workforce Connection
- Yellowstone Landscape
- YesCare Corp
- Youth Development, Inc.