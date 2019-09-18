Oktoberfest, celebrate Japanese culture, and go back to nostalgia in this week’s ABQ 365

This week in Albuquerque, bring the family to enjoy world music and culture, celebrate Oktoberfest, and go back to the future.

15th ¡Globalquerque! World Music Festival: Enjoy a plethora of musical performance at the Fountain Courtyard, the Albuquerque Journal Theatre and even dance outside of the Plaza Mayor at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Marblefest 2019: Break out the lederhosen and enjoy Albuquerque’s version of Oktoberfest at Marble Brewery’s downtown location and sample a number of German-inspired lagers from breweries across the city. Tickets are limited, so get there early.

NME Movie Night Presents ‘Back to the Future’: Friday night at the Guild Cinema, it’s time to revisit the 1985 box office juggernaut. Only one showtime at 10:30 so get there early.

35th Anniversary Campfire Event: Roast marshmallows, hear adventure stories, and have fun with the entire family at the 35th annual Campfire Event at the Open Space Visitor’s Center Saturday night. It’s a free event that starts at 7 p.m.

Aquarium Overnight: A Whale of A Night: Spend the night and learn about whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals by the glow of the Albuquerque Aquarium Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Japanese Fall Festival: AKI Matsuri 2019: Sunday, the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park will be hosting the Japanese Fall Festival. Enjoy the art and food of Japan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to bring your appetite for the ramen eating contest.

