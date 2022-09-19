ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad is the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, ‘Pranom.’

Pranom will be at Sister Bar Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a special Thai food kitchen takeover. Sister Bar will have specialty drinks and a live music performance from local band, Red Light Cameras. Kasestatad will be serving from 5 – 8, but guests are encouraged to show up early. Red Light Cameras is scheduled to perform beginning at 8 p.m. Vegan options will be available to anyone who wants it. For more information you can visit Pranom’s Instagram page.