ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller and the Albuquerque Volunteer Advisory Board have opened nominations for the seventh annual Mayor Day of Volunteer Recognition. Nominations for categories include Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer, Lifetime Achievement, and Corporate Group. Nominations will be accepted from City departments, local non-profits, and community organizations, and neighborhood associations.

This will be the first Volunteer Recognition the City has held since 2019. The event will be held at the Albuquerque Museum on June 23.

The in-person event will be limited, but a live stream will be available. Ticketing for the event will open in June. Nominations may be submitted on the City’s website and are due by 5 p.m. on May 13.