LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – NMSU researchers are looking into how to help forests adapt to climate change.

The College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences is starting a seven-year study. Land managers and researchers will look at data to restore forests following severe wildfires. They’ll be focusing on Ponderosa Pines from 75 different locations across the country, including New Mexico.

