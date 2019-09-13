NMDOG helps find care for dogs with extra needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At NMDOG, they work to remove abused dogs from their horrific situation, provide medical and behavior rehabilitation, and find them a loving forever home.

Sometimes, however, the abuse is so bad, that the damage done is irreversible, leaving the dog with little options when it comes to being adopted. NMDOG has launched a Home Sanctuary Program. “It enables us to match up dogs that need that extra kind of lifetime care with community members who have what it takes to provide them with their daily needs and a loving home environment,” said Angela Stell, NMDOG Founder and Director.

Morgan Occhino is one of those community members. “I was a student at the time and living by myself and I thought ‘you know, I’d really love to have a dog’ so I reached out to Angela and [she] has really created a village that can help support dogs,” Occhino said.

The effort to continue to give care to these animals is ongoing and NMDOG is constantly working hard to secure the funding, along with traditional fundraising and individual dog sponsorships. They welcome interest from those in the community that feel they can provide this level of care to these animals. You can click here for more info.