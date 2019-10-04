NM Tourism Dept. launches scavenger hunt for chile-themed decals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals and visitors alike will have another way to display their love for New Mexico chile during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The New Mexico Tourism Department is inviting Fiesta-goers to participate in a scavenger hunt for limited-edition chile decals.

“Chile is a point of pride for many New Mexico residents and visitors, and we’re always looking for more opportunities for fans of New Mexico chile to display their passion,” Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said. “We believe this scavenger hunt is a nice opportunity to encourage both visitors and residents to explore Albuquerque and many of the great experiences the city has to offer.”

The scavenger hunt will bring visitors and residents to some of Albuquerque’s signature experiences where they can collect one of eight chile family members.

Chile dad – New Mexico True booth at the Balloon Fiesta

Chile mom – Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum

Chile person (gender-neutral) – New Mexico True booth at the Balloon Fiesta; Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum

Chile child (boy) – Sandia Peak Tramway

Chile child (girl) – Albuquerque Old Town Visitor Information Center

Chile baby – Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Chile dog – National Hispanic Cultural Center

Chile cat – Petroglyph National Monument Visitor Cente

Members from the New Mexico Tourism Department will be available at the Balloon Fiesta to answer questions about the limited-edition chile decals, along with questions about traveling to and throughout New Mexico.

An interactive map of all chile decal locations is also located on NewMexico.org.