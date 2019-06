The State Tourism Department is encouraging New Mexicans to clean up their communities by joining the hashtag, #TrashTag Challenge.

The trend sweeping social media involves finding an area littered with trash, and taking before and after pics of your cleanup.

The New Mexico True campaign is getting in on the action, offering to reward people who post their photos on Instagram. Now through December, they’ll pick a winner each month to receive a goodie bag.

