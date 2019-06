Get ready to cast a line—New Mexico will celebrate National Boating and Fishing Week with a free fishing day. Anglers can fish for free in any public waters this Saturday.

As part of the celebration, Game and Fish will host an outdoor adventure day at Liam’s Knight Pond in Corrales from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include a fishing derby, and archery and pellet ranges.

For more information, click here.