NEW MEXICO – If you have a creative photo taken around the state, you can win a unique prize.

The New Mexico Wildlife Federation is hosting a photo contest. Photos must be taken at a place that has benefitted from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Eligible locations include parks, little league fields and national monuments. Submissions will be accepted through April 27. The winner will get a scope and phone adapter kit.

