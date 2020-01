ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, nonseason tickets for New Mexico United will go on sale including single-game tickets, as well as half-season, and flex passes.

The team says many of last year’s games sold out and 2020 season ticket sales have already surpassed last year. The team is encouraging fans to get tickets early with sales starting at 9 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.