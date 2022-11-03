ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beginning of November doesn’t just mean the end of Halloween, it means people will begin preparing for the winter holidays. Soon, New Mexicans will be able to cut down their very own Christmas tree.

Starting Monday, November 7, Christmas tree-cutting permits will go on sale for the Cibola National Forest.

The cutting period for permit holders will be from Thanksgiving Day through December 31.

Two trees will be allowed per household. Permits can be bought in person or online.

Trees cost $1 per foot starting at 10 feet tall; this means a 10-foot tree will be $10, a 12-foot tree will be $12, and a 15-foot tree will be $15.

The last day to get a permit will be on Friday, December 30.