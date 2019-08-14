New Mexico Tourism Department announces year-long listening tour

The New Mexico Tourism Department wants to hear from you. The department announced a year-long listening tour, traveling to cities like Rio Rancho, Angel Fire, Farmington and more to talk to residents.
They want to learn how to improve tourism spots in the state. That includes making sure there are enough hotels, and the spots have the money they need to flourish.
The first meeting kicks off Aug. 28 in Las Cruces. Each listening session will span three hours. The dates, times, and locations of all listening sessions are listed below:
Las Cruces
August 28
11:30 am – 3:30 pm
Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces
705 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88011
Artesia
August 29
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Ocotillo Performing Arts Center
310 W. Main St., Artesia, NM 88210
Farmington
September 4
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Farmington City Civic Center
200 W. Arrington St., Farmington, NM 87401
Angel Fire
September 16
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Angel Fire Community Center
15 Cs Ranch Rd., Angel Fire, 87710
Las Vegas
September 17
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, Room 321
803 8th St., Las Vegas, NM 87701
Rio Rancho
September 18
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Hilton Garden Inn, Sandia Ballroom
1771 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE, NM 87124
NMTD encourages members of the public interested in attending a nearby listening session by reserving a seat online at www.newmexico.org/industry/resources/-destination-development-roadmap-ddr.