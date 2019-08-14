New Mexico Tourism Department announces year-long listening tour

The New Mexico Tourism Department wants to hear from you. The department announced a year-long listening tour, traveling to cities like Rio Rancho, Angel Fire, Farmington and more to talk to residents.

They want to learn how to improve tourism spots in the state. That includes making sure there are enough hotels, and the spots have the money they need to flourish.

The first meeting kicks off Aug. 28 in Las Cruces. Each listening session will span three hours. The dates, times, and locations of all listening sessions are listed below:

Las Cruces

August 28

11:30 am – 3:30 pm

Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces

705 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88011

Artesia

August 29

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Ocotillo Performing Arts Center

310 W. Main St., Artesia, NM 88210



Farmington

September 4

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Farmington City Civic Center

200 W. Arrington St., Farmington, NM 87401

Angel Fire

September 16

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Angel Fire Community Center

15 Cs Ranch Rd., Angel Fire, 87710

Las Vegas

September 17

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, Room 321

803 8th St., Las Vegas, NM 87701

Rio Rancho

September 18

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Hilton Garden Inn, Sandia Ballroom

1771 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE, NM 87124

NMTD encourages members of the public interested in attending a nearby listening session by reserving a seat online at www.newmexico.org/industry/resources/-destination-development-roadmap-ddr.