ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re already looking forward to the State Fair, mega passes are on sale now.

It’s a $29 one-day pass to get in, with unlimited rides, and you can buy it for any day of the fair. Pass-holders also get to skip the lines at the admissions gate.

The fair is next month, from Sep. 5-15. To buy a pass, click here.