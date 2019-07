ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all New Mexico singers: The New Mexico State Fair wants to hear your best national anthem performance.

State Fair officials will be holding auditions to sing at this year’s rodeo. They’re looking for talented individuals and groups of five or less.

Auditions will be held in the African American Performing Arts Center on July 24. Judges will then choose eight exceptional acts to perform.

To qualify, you must submit an application online by July 19.