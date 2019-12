ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Players and puppies is the theme of a new calendar by New Mexico’s soccer team.

New Mexico United has teamed up with Watermelon Mountain Ranch for a 2020 calendar. Each month features a different player along with some adorable four-legged friends.

the calendars are $15 each with a portion of the sales benefiting Watermelon Mountain Ranch. For a chance to grab your own copy, visit the website here.