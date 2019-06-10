New Mexico seeks input on how to spend VW emissions scandal money

The state wants to hear how you think the money from the Volkswagen emissions scandal should be spent.

Volkswagen shelled out $18 million to New Mexico in 2017, after the auto-maker admitted installing software on cars to cheat emissions tests. The state already approved spending a third of that money on emissions-reduction projects around the state, like replacing school buses and airport equipment.

Now, the Environment Department is looking at the next phase of projects, with an eye toward promoting electric vehicle-use with improvements like more charging stations. It’s taking public comments on the idea through June 29.

To submit a comment, contact vw.info@state.nm.us.