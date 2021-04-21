The New Mexico Rotary Telethon raises money for New Mexico youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rotary Telethon is the first of its kind charity telethon featuring New Mexico musicians and talent. All funds raised from this live streaming event will benefit the Children’s Grief Center and Boy Scouts of America – Great Southwest Council.

On Saturday, April 24, the event from 7 PM to 8:30 PM will be live via YouTube. It will feature performances from artists like Hillary Smith, Doug Lawrence, Trio Caliente, and many more. An online auction will also be open for bids during the show. Head to their website to register and bid in their auction.