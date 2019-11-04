New Mexico man up for CNN award

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española man needs your help to win a prestigious award that honors him for giving back to his community.

Back in August, we told you about Roger Montoya, who founded Moving Arts, a community center aimed at providing a supportive environment for kids and teens. Because of it, he was featured in CNN’s Hero series.

Now, Montoya has been named one of CNN’s Top 10 Heroes of 2019. “You can feel when they have that sense of pride and confidence. It’s a little fire in there, and we just feed it every day a little more. That’s really in a nutshell what Moving Arts is about. It’s a safe vessel of love,” Montoya said.

The public can vote to make Montoya the Hero of the Year. Voting runs through December 3. You can cast your vote by clicking here.