ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Law Enforcement Officer Fund is raising money for the family of Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson, who was shot an killed following a chase Saturday morning. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can make donations at the NMLEOF website, Facebook page or through the mail to NMLEOF at 3813 Hawkins Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, officers tried to stop Dominic De La O for driving without lights. De La O fled the scene and crashed into a light pole, then fled on foot. Authorities chased De La O, and he reportedly fired a “sawed-off shotgun” at Ferguson, who was hit in the face by the gunfire. A different officer fired his weapon toward De La O, and De La O was struck in the leg. De La O was taken into custody shortly after.

Ferguson was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, but died late Sunday night, according to Alamogordo Police.