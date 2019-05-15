New Mexico launches new login system for job seekers

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
job seekers website_1557928612319.jpg.jpg

New Mexicans will now have to set up new accounts to access online services for job searches and unemployment benefits.

Starting Wednesday, State Labor officials are launching a new login system to access both the workforce connection and unemployment claims systems. 

The Department of Workforce Solution says it’s a simplified process with a single account for both systems. Those who visit the site will be asked to create a new login to access the systems. 

A valid email address is required to create an account and for security purposes. Click here to visit the New Mexico Workforce Connection System. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss