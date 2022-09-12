Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national seat check event during the weekend is coming to New Mexico. The inspections will be held by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT).

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting in-person car seat checks on September 24. The events will be held across the state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A list of locations can be found below.

Northeast Albuquerque Kohl’s at 6800 Holly Avenue NE Northwest Albuquerque Kohl’s at 3715 Ellison Road Santa Fe Kohl’s at 4401 Cerrillos Road Las Cruces New Mexico Department of Health at 1170 N Solano Drive Gallup Rio West Mall at 1300 W. Maloney Clovis Hobby Lobby 2001 Prince Street Farmington Animas Valley Mall at 4601 East Main Street

If a car seat is determined to be unsafe, a replacement seat will be available for $25. No appointments are needed to have officials check your car seat.