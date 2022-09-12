NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national seat check event during the weekend is coming to New Mexico. The inspections will be held by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT).

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting in-person car seat checks on September 24. The events will be held across the state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Story continues below:

A list of locations can be found below.

Northeast AlbuquerqueKohl’s at 6800 Holly Avenue NE
Northwest AlbuquerqueKohl’s at 3715 Ellison Road
Santa FeKohl’s at 4401 Cerrillos Road
Las CrucesNew Mexico Department of Health at 1170 N Solano Drive
GallupRio West Mall at 1300 W. Maloney
ClovisHobby Lobby 2001 Prince Street
FarmingtonAnimas Valley Mall at 4601 East Main Street

If a car seat is determined to be unsafe, a replacement seat will be available for $25. No appointments are needed to have officials check your car seat.