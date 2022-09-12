NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national seat check event during the weekend is coming to New Mexico. The inspections will be held by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT).
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting in-person car seat checks on September 24. The events will be held across the state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Data shows Albuquerque’s homeless population is coming from out of state
- Crime: New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
- New Mexico: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
- Ranking: The 10 most polluted states in the US
A list of locations can be found below.
|Northeast Albuquerque
|Kohl’s at 6800 Holly Avenue NE
|Northwest Albuquerque
|Kohl’s at 3715 Ellison Road
|Santa Fe
|Kohl’s at 4401 Cerrillos Road
|Las Cruces
|New Mexico Department of Health at 1170 N Solano Drive
|Gallup
|Rio West Mall at 1300 W. Maloney
|Clovis
|Hobby Lobby 2001 Prince Street
|Farmington
|Animas Valley Mall at 4601 East Main Street
If a car seat is determined to be unsafe, a replacement seat will be available for $25. No appointments are needed to have officials check your car seat.