New Mexico Democrats hold pre-primary convention for open senate, congressional seats

POJOAQUE, NM (KRQE) – Over 1,000 delegates from 28 New Mexico counties attended the Democratic Party of New Mexico’s Pre-Primary convention Saturday.

Those in attendance heard from candidates, approved a new platform, and voted to determine ballot order. DPNM Chair Marg Elliston was elected Chair of the Convention and oversaw speeches and presentations from elected officials, candidates, and party leaders.

“We have so many incredible candidates running for office this year, and we’re excited to see Democrats across New Mexico, energized by these campaigns,” Elliston said in her convention speech.

According to preliminary numbers, candidates received the following percentage of the vote:

Representative Ben Ray Luján: 100% for U.S. Senate

Representative Deb Haaland: 100% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 1

Representative Xochitl Torres Small: 100% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 2

Teresa Leger Fernandez: 41.88% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

Laura Montoya: 20.47% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

Marco Serna: 13.41% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

Joseph Sanchez: 12.23% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

Valerie Plame: 5.18% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

John Blair: 4.47% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

Kyle Tisdel: 2.35% for U.S. House of Representatives – District 3

The DPNM also approved a new platform with 96% support and passed a rule change that allows for absentee balloting with 89% support.