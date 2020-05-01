New Beginnings Church helps families faced with great challenges during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Times are tough right now for many. The coronavirus outbreak has flipped a lot of people’s lives upside down in more ways than one.

Thankfully, there are places stepping up to lend a helping hand to those in need. Richard Mansfield, Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church, says the work his congregation does is even more important now. “Absolutely, it’s magnified now with people losing their jobs, children not in school receiving lunches like normal. Even though they’re passing out meals, some people can’t get to them. And we have a food pantry here at our church, we have a homeless ministry off site from out church and we provide a lot of meals for hurting families here within our community,” Mansfield says.

New Beginnings Church is distributing 200 lunches every Thursday to families experiencing great challenges during the pandemic. Their homeless ministry is located on the corner of Central and Tennessee where they feed between 400 to 500 between Monday and Friday and distributes 4,000 pounds of food on the third Friday of every month.

Anyone who would like to donate non-perishable food to the church’s pantry can do so by bringing it by their offices at 3601 Montgomery NE in Albuquerque Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. They also accept clothing and money donations as well. More information can be found on the New Beginnings Church website.

