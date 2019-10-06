Neighbors fed up with speeders on busy Albuquerque west side road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near CNM’s westside campus say they’re fed up with speeders in their neighborhood. Now, one driver is taking the problem into his own hands.

“This vehicle was going anywhere between 80-100 miles from the dashcam video,” says John Smith.

Smith says the people driving down Universe Boulevard, between McMahon and Irving, are blowing past the 35 mph speed limit. Smith was so sick of it, he started to record people speeding with his dashcam, hoping it can make a difference.

“Usually about 15-25 over. If there’s not any police around, they’ll slow it down if they see a cop. If not, they’ll just speed back up,” he says.

Speeding on Albuquerque’s westside is a longtime problem. Back in July, APD temporarily placed two speed trailers along Universe, in hopes to curb down speeders.

“We’re not here to trap people. We’re here to make people aware of the speeding issues that are occurring. So people might say we’re not doing anything, but when they see this, they’ll see that we are as opposed to having a hidden camera and people being concerned we’re not doing this,” said Commander Donovan Olvera.

Three months later, KRQE News 13 caught drivers going more than 50 mph. People who live along Universe say it’s an accident waiting to happen.

“We have a lot of children around here. Be careful. That’s the worst nightmare to hit a child or even to hit an animal. Be careful out there,” says Dennis Davis.

Neighbors believe the only way the speeding will stop is a constant APD presence.

“Maybe more support from the officers being in this area. I know they’ve been doing a lot of speed traps and stuff, but more presence would probably be a lot better,” says Jason Pina.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD to ask about adding more patrols, but their spokesperson would not give us a clear answer.