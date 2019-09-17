National Museum of Nuclear Science and History offering programs for homeschooled children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re a homeschool student who wants to get out of the house and have some fun with science, head on down to the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History. They are offering up a program specifically for homeschool students that will engage them in fun and educational science activities.

Programs specifically for homeschool students ages 5-15 are hosted once weekly in September and twice per month in October, November, January, February, March and April. To register online and see the line up of events, click here.