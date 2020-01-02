Closings & Delays
M’tucci’s hosts job fair for new Albuquerque restaurant

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On January 11 and 12, M’tucci’s Restaurants will be hosting a job fair for all positions at its latest restaurant, M’tucci’s Twenty-Five.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 11 and from noon to 5 p.m. on January 12 at M’tucci’s Twenty-Five located at 4939 Pan American Freeway NE. The new restaurant is looking to employ 120 people.

Applicants are asked to bring a current resume to the hiring event. Applications can be found online at M’tucci’s website.

M’tucci’s Twenty-Five is set to open in February.

