SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning motorists of road closures and delays during the annual Tour of the Gila bicycle race starting Wednesday, April 26.

According to the DOT, these are the days and locations of the race:

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2023, Mogollon Race: Begins on US 180 at Gough Park to NM 211 finishing at NM 159 milepost 6.7. from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in both directions with a rolling road closure.

Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023, Inner Loop Race: Begins on US 180 to NM 15 to NM 35 onto NM 152 and finishes at Fort Bayard Medical Center. The closure will be on NM 15 from milepost 7 to milepost 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This will be in both directions.

Friday, Apr. 28, 2023, Tyrone Individual Time Trial: begins and finishes on NM 90 from Silver City (mile marker 39) to just north of Lordsburg (mile marker 29). The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon in both directions.

Saturday, Apr. 29, 2023, Downtown Race, will be on 6 th and Bullard, confined.

and Bullard, confined. Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023, The Gila Monster Race, US 180 Starts at Gough Park to NM 152 onto NM 35 to NM 15, finishing at Pinos Altos. The closure will be on NM 15 from milepost 7 to milepost 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be in both directions.

Officials are reminding drivers to allow plenty of space while passing bicyclists and to their reduce speed while passing and to stay aware of their surroundings while in the area. For more information on the race, visit the Tour of the Gila race website.