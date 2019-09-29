Motorcycle community shows support for bullied girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque girl with a history of being bullied received backup from a group of local motorcyclists. They wanted to make sure she felt safe at school.

“I’ve been through a lot of schools and I’ve been bullied a lot through my life. So when we moved to this school we thought it would be different, but it’s not that different,” says Patricia Ruiz.

She’s in third grade, but Patricia says she’s been forced to change schools multiple times in an attempt to stop being bullied. It didn’t work.

“She started talking about very hurtful thing, self harm. Her mental health became very fragile,” says Teresa Ruiz.

Patricia’s mother, Teresa, was feeling hopeless until a family friend suggested tapping into Patricia’s love for motorcycles.

The Legion Riders helped Teresa organize a motorcycle ride to take Patricia to school at Mountain Mahogany Community, Friday morning. More than 40 bikers showed up to offer the girl their support.

For the first time in years, Teresa says she felt hope that her daughter’s situation would get better.

“Her self esteem rose 1000 inches. When she got to school, the kids were screaming her name and jumping up and down and giggling,” says Teresa.

“I thought it wouldn’t make a difference, but it made a difference for about a day,” says Patricia.

With a new sense of confidence, Patricia knows she has a reason to be on this earth, and wants her bullies to stop their hurtful words and actions.

“You should treat people the way you want to be treated,” she says.

For now, Teresa says she’ll keep Patricia at Mountain Mahogany Community School.