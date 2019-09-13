Missing Colorado dog may be in New Mexico

DENVER, CO. (KRQE) – A Colorado family is desperate to get their dog back and says a hitchhiker may have carted her across state lines into New Mexico.

The Lundberg family of Denver is asking for help in tracking down Ripley, their one-year-old, 90-pound Bernese Mountain dog. The beloved pup got out of her collar and ran into the woods while the family was camping near Independence Pass in late June. Four days later, there was a sighting, and since then, the family says tips have been pouring in.

“So all the sightings have confirmed a man hitchhiking with a Bernese Mountain dog on the side of the road,” a family member said. The family is offering a $4,000 reward for Ripley’s safe return. If you have any information, you can contact the family here.