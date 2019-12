DENVER (KRQE) – Is Meow Wolf’s new ride at Elitch Gardens theme park in Denver the best new attraction?

Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape is among 19 other attractions in the running for the best new theme park attraction to debut in 2019. The ride, which opened back in April, takes visitors through a total of eight sections, each with their own theme.

To vote for Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape, click here.