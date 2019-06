SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is looking for some extra help in the multiverse. The interactive exhibit has plenty of jobs to fill, so if you’ve ever been interested in a career, now is your chance.

They’re looking for creative individuals to fill spots. Positions include product designers, project managers, and events. If you think you’ve got what it takes, there’s a list of job opportunities on Meow Wolf’s website.