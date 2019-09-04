Meow Wolf DIY Fund now accepting applications

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are now being accepted for Meow Wolf’s DIY Fund. Those selected will receive money to assist and help to ensure the safety and sustainability of similar venues around the world.

“You know, if people are going to be doing stuff, creative stuff, and giving something to the culture and community that they live, they deserve support,” lead artist Chris Hilson said.

Over the last three years, Meow Wolf has awarded more than $375,000 to nearly 250 DIY spaces. To apply, click here.