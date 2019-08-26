Marigold Parade Committee 2019 Workshops

People in the South Valley are hoping to keep the Dia De Los Muertos tradition alive without the annual parade.
The parade was canceled this year because organizers say the event has grown too large. As they work to find a new location, they did put together a number of events for community members. They include workshops making paper mache and sugar skulls, face painting, and woodblock printing.
Here is the schedule for this year:
- 31 AUG – Parade History – Learn about the history of the Marigold Parade and cultural significance to the South Valley and provide your ideas!
- 07 SEP – Silk Screen – Silk Screen your own t-shirt with newly created iconic designs of the Marigold Parade.
- 14 SEP – Paper Mache #1 – Learn how to make paper mache figurines and puppets to decorate your ofrenda or to display in the next parade!
- 21 SEP – Paper Mache #2 – Finish paper mache project started in previous workshop. Or begin a new project and complete it at home.
- 28 SEP – Papel Picado and Paper Flowers – Learn how to make papel picado (cut paper banners) and paper flowers to decorate your ofrenda or next parade float!
- 05 OCT – Wood Block Printing – Carve iconic images into woodblocks to print with artist Henry.
- 12 OCT – Sugar Skull Making – Learn how to craft sugar skulls for your family ofrenda!
- 19 OCT – Face Painting – Learn how to paint your face like a Calavera!
- 26 OCT – Altars – Learn the cultural significance and meaning behind the altar (ofrenda).
All are welcome! Please feel free to invite your friends and family! Please also feel free to bring a food dish to share with the community. Here are some things to keep in mind for the workshops.
- RSVP for the workshop on this website.
- Please arrive a few minutes early to sign-in and locate a working location.
- Sign the check-in attendance form upon arrival.
- You are not required to bring anything with you. Everything will be provided.
- There will be snacks and drinks available. You are encouraged to bring a snack or drinks to share as well, but it is not required.
- The event is free, but donations are appreciated to help defray costs.
- If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the organizers here.
- Have fun and share your experience with others and on social media.