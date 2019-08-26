Marigold Parade Committee 2019 Workshops

HIDALGO, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 02: Girls in facepaint in Real del Monte on the ‘Day of the Dead’ on November 2, 2014 in Hidalgo, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

People in the South Valley are hoping to keep the Dia De Los Muertos tradition alive without the annual parade.

The parade was canceled this year because organizers say the event has grown too large. As they work to find a new location, they did put together a number of events for community members. They include workshops making paper mache and sugar skulls, face painting, and woodblock printing.

Here is the schedule for this year:

31 AUG – Parade History – Learn about the history of the Marigold Parade and cultural significance to the South Valley and provide your ideas!

– Learn about the history of the Marigold Parade and cultural significance to the South Valley and provide your ideas! 07 SEP – Silk Screen – Silk Screen your own t-shirt with newly created iconic designs of the Marigold Parade.

Silk Screen your own t-shirt with newly created iconic designs of the Marigold Parade. 14 SEP – Paper Mache #1 – Learn how to make paper mache figurines and puppets to decorate your ofrenda or to display in the next parade!

Learn how to make paper mache figurines and puppets to decorate your ofrenda or to display in the next parade! 21 SEP – Paper Mache #2 – Finish paper mache project started in previous workshop. Or begin a new project and complete it at home.

Finish paper mache project started in previous workshop. Or begin a new project and complete it at home. 28 SEP – Papel Picado and Paper Flowers – Learn how to make papel picado (cut paper banners) and paper flowers to decorate your ofrenda or next parade float!

Learn how to make papel picado (cut paper banners) and paper flowers to decorate your ofrenda or next parade float! 05 OCT – Wood Block Printing – Carve iconic images into woodblocks to print with artist Henry.

Carve iconic images into woodblocks to print with artist Henry. 12 OCT – Sugar Skull Making – Learn how to craft sugar skulls for your family ofrenda!

Learn how to craft sugar skulls for your family ofrenda! 19 OCT – Face Painting – Learn how to paint your face like a Calavera!

Learn how to paint your face like a Calavera! 26 OCT – Altars – Learn the cultural significance and meaning behind the altar (ofrenda).

All are welcome! Please feel free to invite your friends and family! Please also feel free to bring a food dish to share with the community. Here are some things to keep in mind for the workshops.