March 24 Morning Rush: Gov. Lujan Grisham issues ‘stay at home’ instruction for New Mexico residents

1 On Tuesday starting at 8 a.m., the governor’s stay at home order will go into effect and will run until April 10. Residents are instructed to stay at home and to not leave except for essential business whether it be work or recreational. Under the order, grocery stores, pharmacies, child care and hospitals will stay open. Restaurants and bars can still only deliver food or continue take out service.Gyms and all other non-essential retailers are ordered to close their doors or have employees work from home. Any gatherings of more than five people, including families, are now punishable by citation. The governor encourages large families to split up if they need to go out in public ith only a couple leaving at a time. For now, public schools are scheduled to return April 6 however, the governor says that will most likely be extended.

2. The governor addressed some serious concerns for the state’s healthcare workers as the number of coronavirus cases climbs to 83. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state is considering alternative medical facilities and care sites to treat patients. She says she also expects thousands of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves to come in for medical professionals over the next few days and weeks.

3. Today will be a quieter day as yesterday’s system moves east and zonal flow moves overhead. This will keep temperatures mild, and calm the wind down across the state. Maximum wind speeds today will be around 20-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for all of NM.

4. A beer delivery driver is recovering in the hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the heart by a homeless man Derrick Armijo works for Budweiser. He was dropping off a shopment at the Silver Street Market in downtown Albuquerque on Thursday when a homeless man allegedly stabbed him with scissors. Armijo’s family says this attack could have been prevented and now blames the judicial system. That homeless man has been identified as Alonso Valencia whose criminal history dates back to the early 1980s for burglary, armed robbery, and other unprovoked attacks.

5. Looking ahead to the upcoming state primary election, officials are urging voters to vote absentee. The Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office is now limiting all in-person service to appointment only and is encouraging anyone who can handle business online to do so. Anyone planning to vote in the June primary can register or update their registration online. You can also request an absentee ballot on th secretary of state’s website.

