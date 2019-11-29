Luminaria tickets sell out in hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you haven’t bought tickets for the annual luminaria tour, you’ve missed your chance. The always-popular event is already sold out.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. City officials tell KRQE they sold all 3,600 tickets in roughly four hours. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets, the 45-minute tour starts and ends at the Convention Center. Free parking is also available.

To view a map of the Luminaria Tour, click here. For more information on the Luminaria Tour, you can click here.