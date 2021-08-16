LQ Digital marketing opening location in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – LQ Digital is a growing marketing firm headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area. They focus on long-term growth for their clients by helping them find the most profitable customers across digital channels. Now they are opening a site in Albuquerque.

LQ Digital CEO Katy Keim talked about the Albuqureque site and the jobs it will create. LQ Digital will hire 100 employees for its new contact center. They will open operations in the iconic First Plaza Building in downtown Albuquerque in the fall.

On August 17, LG Digital will be hosting a “Candidates at the Cantina” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be a celebration of the company’s launch in Albuquerque, a networking event with local business leaders and partners and an opportunity for key candidates to apply for interviews. View more information about “Candidates at the Cantina” here.