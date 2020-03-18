Lovelace hosts blood drive to address shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center and Vitalant are holding an event to address the blood shortage in New Mexico. They are calling on donors to give blood during a drive on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and I-25.

Donors are asked to call ahead to get screened and to reserve a time. Those attending will be asked to wait in their cars until they receive a text notification when it is their turn to donate.

All the blood collected will stay within the state. Those who wish to donate can call 505-727-2700 to reserve a time and complete a short screening questionnaire.

