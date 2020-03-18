Lovelace hosts blood drive to address shortage

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center and Vitalant are holding an event to address the blood shortage in New Mexico. They are calling on donors to give blood during a drive on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and I-25.

Donors are asked to call ahead to get screened and to reserve a time. Those attending will be asked to wait in their cars until they receive a text notification when it is their turn to donate.

All the blood collected will stay within the state. Those who wish to donate can call 505-727-2700 to reserve a time and complete a short screening questionnaire.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞